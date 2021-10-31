PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting With DMs From Districts With Low COVID Vaccine Coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now set to hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates (DM) of over 40 districts regarding the COVID-19 vaccination coverage. The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday informed that DMs from districts that have low vaccination numbers will be attending the meeting. PM Modi, who is currently attending the G20 and COP26 meetings abroad, will attend the meet after his return. The meeting comes only weeks after India reached the historic achievement of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses.

The meeting chaired by PM Modi will include DMs from districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose as well as low coverage of the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. Currently, the vaccination drive is being held successfully across the country, apart from a few regions where the numbers are low. The 40 districts participating in the meet are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya among other states. Chief ministers of the states with low vaccination rates have also been asked to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Union Health ministry led by minister Mansukh Mandaviya on November 2 is launching a door-to-door campaign for vaccination. The campaign is aimed at urging people who have gotten their first vaccine dose to get the second on time. The health ministry, with the campaign, also plans to study the issues faced by people who haven’t gotten timely vaccine doses.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

According to the Health Ministry update, more than 106.14 (1,06,14,40,335) crore COVID vaccination doses have been administered so far, while on the other hand, more than 68 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours. While, speaking about the availability of vaccines, the Health Ministry has stated that more than 112 crores (1,11,98,78,225) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories. Apart from that, states and UTs still have more than 13 crores (13,00,66,651) balance and unused vaccination doses and are yet to be administered.

The Central government's nationwide vaccination drive has been boosted with the availability of more vaccines, followed by advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for better planning and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain. As part of it, the Centre has also been supporting the states and UTs by providing them free of cost COVID vaccines. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive, the central government will be procuring and supplying 75% of the vaccines produced by the country's vaccine manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the Union government is now set to launch another vaccination campaign named 'Har Ghar Dastak' through which healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and those who have not taken their first doses.

COVID-19 in India

India has reported 12,830 fresh COVID-19 cases followed by 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. According to the ministry's data, the total number of infections in the country has reached 3,42,73,300, while the death toll stands at 4,58,186. Meanwhile, with a stable decline in Coronavirus cases throughout the country, with a recovery rate of 98.20%, there have been 14,667 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@BJP4India