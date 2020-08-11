PM Modi To Hold Videoconference With 10 State Chief Ministers To Discuss Covid Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 states on Monday at 11 am to discuss the Coronavirus situation. The meeting will be attended by the CM's of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujrat, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India as the pandemic cases mark crossed 22 lakh with total number of Covid cases in India currently at 2,269,052. The current active cases in India are 639,929 and 1,583,489 people have recovered so far. The VC meeting of PM Modi and CMs from 10 states will be focussed on augmenting the number of COVID-19 ward facilities and testing for the effective handling of peak surge in the Coronavirus cases daily.

In the meeting, plans and strategies would be discussed on how to control the situation in states which particularly have a large number of COVID-19 infections. This VC meeting suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking place on Tuesday at 11 am and marks the latest such meeting, which is now becoming a regular occurrence as the country's battle with Covid rages.