PM Modi To Hold Virtual Meeting With US President Joe Biden On April 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11. The meeting is being held to further deepen ties between the two governments, economies, and people, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

According to a statement by the White House, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Russia-Ukraine war on agenda

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, where, unlike the US, India has chosen to walk a diplomatic tightrope while batting for restraint and dialogue. As per the White House, close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine will continue in the meeting.

"The leaders will also advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure," it said, adding that the two countries will continue close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets.

Meeting to precede India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement has underlined that the virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March 2022. Prior to this, PM Modi had held his first face-to-face bilateral meeting in Washington with the US President in September 2021. During his four-day visit to the US, he extended the invitation to the US President to visit India.

Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/nnSVE5OSdL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

It is important to mention that the two leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.