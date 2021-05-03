PM Modi To Hold Virtual Summit With UK Counterpart Boris Johnson On May 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a virtual conference with UK PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday and discussions regarding the enhancement of bilateral ties between two countries will take place. The two will also reveal 10-year planning for multi-faceted strategic ties. The Ministry of External Affairs made an announcement.

The MEA statement also added that deeper ties between India-UK are expected through the Tuesday summit.

"A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defense and security, climate action and healthcare," added the release.

Both the leaders will further discuss the current crisis of COVID-19 that has rocked India with an increasing number of cases and decreasing resources. The MEA release also stated that India and UK enjoy strategic diplomatic ties since 2004. The two countries have enhanced bilateral ties with "regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas."

Boris Johnson canceled visit to India

Earlier on April 19, UK PM Boris Johnson had canceled his scheduled visit to India due to COVID-19 situation in the country. During that time an official statement released by UK Prime Minister's Office had said that both leaders will speak on bilateral matters in near future. India is currently struggling with bringing the virus outbreak under control.

On Sunday, India recorded 3,70,188 fresh COVID-19 cases which were lesser than Saturday's 3.92 lakh tally. There was a slight dip in death toll as well with 3,375 fatalities reported in last 24 hours. Meanwhile, oxygen supply and other COVID emergency equipment production have been ramped up in India.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be visiting London from May 3-6, 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting. India has been invited as a guest country in the meeting. Post to that, Minister Jaishankar will conduct a diplomatic visit to the UK.

UK's assistance to India amid COVID crisis

On April 27, India had received the first shipment of COVID-19 supplies from the UK. The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had informed that 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators were delivered from the UK. At a time when several countries were announcing their help for India, UK had deployed first set of equipment.

(With inputs from ANI)