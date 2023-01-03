PM Modi To Inaugurate 108th India Science Congress Today; Know About Theme & History

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) via video conferencing today (January 3) at Nagpur. This comes after a two-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five-day 108th session of ISC will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year. The previous edition of the Indian Science Congress, a key event in the science calendar, was held in Bengaluru in January 2020.
The focal theme of this year's ISC is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment". The participants in the conference will hold discussions on issues of women's empowerment, women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), and the role of science and tech in sustainable development, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
There will also be discussion and deliberation on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM, education, research opportunities and economic participation. A special programme in a bid to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists, PMO added.
Alongside ISC, several other programmes will also be organised:-
It is pertinent to mention that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will attend the inaugural event.
The first session of Congress was held in 1914. The 108th annual session of ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year.
The Association was formed with the following objectives :
