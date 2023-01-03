PM Modi To Inaugurate 108th India Science Congress Today; Know About Theme & History

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) via video conferencing today (January 3) at Nagpur. This comes after a two-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-day 108th session of ISC will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year. The previous edition of the Indian Science Congress, a key event in the science calendar, was held in Bengaluru in January 2020.

Theme

The focal theme of this year's ISC is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment". The participants in the conference will hold discussions on issues of women's empowerment, women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), and the role of science and tech in sustainable development, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

There will also be discussion and deliberation on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM, education, research opportunities and economic participation. A special programme in a bid to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists, PMO added.

Alongside ISC, several other programmes will also be organised:-

Children's Science Congress will also be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children.

Farmer's Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture.

Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will also be a platform for the scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practices, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women.

Secretaries of science departments are expected to present a 2030 roadmap in their respective fields

It is pertinent to mention that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will attend the inaugural event.

History

The first session of Congress was held in 1914. The 108th annual session of ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year.

The Association was formed with the following objectives :

To advance and promote the cause of Science in India

To hold an annual Congress at a suitable place in India

To publish such proceedings, journals, transactions and other publications as may be considered desirable

To secure and manage funds and endowments for the promotion of Science including the rights of disposing of or selling all or any portion of the properties of the Association

(With Agencies Input)