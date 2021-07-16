PM Modi To Inaugurate 1,100-cr Worth Projects In Gujarat & Interact With CMs From 6 States

After inaugurating several significant projects including the state-of-the-art centre in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually launch projects worth Rs 1,100 crore today in Gujarat. The Prime Minister had also posted images of Railway Stations, Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park in his official Twitter account giving glimpses of new developments. PM Modi will also be flagging off two new trains i.e Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

'Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about,' wrote PM Modi in his tweet where he revealed pictures of projects.

Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about. When I served as CM, I had the opportunity to work towards developing it into a vibrant hub for encouraging science and innovation. Tomorrow, the Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park would be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/5wm4WR02F7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

While posting pictures of the newly developed railway stations, the Prime Minister expressed his hope of India having 'top quality' railway stations.

I have always wanted our Railway Stations to be of top quality, where apart from travels there is a boost to commerce, hospitality and more. One such effort has been made in Gandhinagar. The upgraded station will be inaugurated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vpJ2OE0141 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

Here are glimpses are from the Aquatics Gallery. pic.twitter.com/zvgWqiFME4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021

According to the official press release issued by the Union Government, here are key features of the projects:

The upgradation of Gandhinagar Capital Railway station has been done at a cost of Rs 71 crore. The station is equipped with Divyang friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc. The station will also house a five-star hotel.

The Mahesana – Varetha Gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crores along with the electrification work at a cost of Rs. 74 crores. Four newly developed station buildings include Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu & Varetha. Vadnagar will now get connected through a broad gauge line and passenger and goods trains can now be run seamlessly on this section.

Electrification of Surendranagar – Pipavav Section- The project has been completed at a total cost of Rs 289 crores. The project will enable seamless freight movement from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of the country up to Pipavav Port without any change of traction. It will also decongest Ahmedabad, Viramgam and Surendranagar Yards due to avoidance of detentions for loco change over.

Aquatics Gallery will have aquatic species belonging to different regions of the world.

Robotics Gallery will have a unique attraction with features of the ever-advancing field of robotics.

The Park includes several picturesque features like a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze.

PM to interact with CMs of six states on COVID-19 situation

Moreover, the Prime Minister will be interacting with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra, where COVID-19 cases have risen in several districts or have not witnessed the improvement. This comes after PM had review meetings with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states on Tuesday.