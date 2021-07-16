PM Modi To Inaugurate 1,100-cr Worth Projects In Gujarat & Interact With CMs From 6 States

Quick links:
Image: @NarendraModi/PTI
After inaugurating several significant projects including the state-of-the-art centre in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually launch projects worth Rs 1,100 crore today in Gujarat. The Prime Minister had also posted images of Railway Stations, Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park in his official Twitter account giving glimpses of new developments. PM Modi will also be flagging off two new trains i.e Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.
'Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about,' wrote PM Modi in his tweet where he revealed pictures of projects.
Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about. When I served as CM, I had the opportunity to work towards developing it into a vibrant hub for encouraging science and innovation. Tomorrow, the Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park would be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/5wm4WR02F7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021
While posting pictures of the newly developed railway stations, the Prime Minister expressed his hope of India having 'top quality' railway stations.
I have always wanted our Railway Stations to be of top quality, where apart from travels there is a boost to commerce, hospitality and more. One such effort has been made in Gandhinagar. The upgraded station will be inaugurated tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vpJ2OE0141— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021
Here are glimpses are from the Aquatics Gallery. pic.twitter.com/zvgWqiFME4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2021
Moreover, the Prime Minister will be interacting with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra, where COVID-19 cases have risen in several districts or have not witnessed the improvement. This comes after PM had review meetings with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states on Tuesday.