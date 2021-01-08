PM Modi To Inaugurate 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention On Jan 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in a virtual format, on January 9. On Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released a statement which said that in view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized on 9th January 2021, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

This year the theme of the convention is "Contributing to Atma Nirbhar Bharat" and the keynote address will be by the Chief Guest Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname. The winners of the online 'Bharat ko Janiye Quiz' for the youth will also be announced.

"PBD Convention will have three segments. The PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and will feature a keynote address by the Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Hon'ble President of the Republic of Suriname. The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz for the youth will also be announced," the release read.

The inaugural session will be followed by the two Plenary sessions:

Plenary on Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister.

Plenary on Facing Post Covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by Minister of Health and Minister of State for External Affairs.

"The finale would be the Valedictory Session where the Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji (President Ram Nath Kovind) will deliver his Valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced," PMO added.

The PMO stated further that the Youth PBD will also be celebrated virtually on the theme "Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora" on 8 January 2021, and will be anchored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. H.E. Ms Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector of New Zealand will be the Special Guest for the event.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Diaspora.

(With ANI Inputs)