PM Modi To Inaugurate 3rd Edition Of 'No Money For Terror' Conference On Counter Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the third edition of 'No Money for Terror' (NMFT) Ministerial Conference today, November 18, at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi.

3rd edition of 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference

The theme of the conference is Counter-Terrorism Financing and will take place on November 18 and 19. The two-day conference will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as the steps required to address emerging challenges.

As per Prime Minister's office, this conference will be built on the gains and learnings of the previous two editions of the conferences that were held in Paris and Melbourne in 2018 and 2019 respectively. This will work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate. The conference will be attended by around 450 delegates from across the world which will also include Ministers, Heads of Multilateral organisations, and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Heads of Delegations.

The deliberations during the conference will happen in four sessions which will focus-

Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing

Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism

Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing

International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing

On Thursday, India stated Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in the 'No Money For Terror' Ministerial Conference, while confirmation from China is still awaited. Dinkar Gupta, Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA)-- India's anti-terror agency which works under the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that a total of 78 countries and multilateral organisations, including Ministers from 20 countries, have confirmed their presence at the two-day conference in the national capital.

The conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conclude the event and convey India's determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it.

India's Agenda

India will raise major issues like lack of universal consensus on laws regarding cybercrimes; weak control mechanisms of social media platforms and their misuse by terrorist and extremist groups, dark web, and crypto-currency.

Crowdfunding; anonymous, decentralised, and untraceable nature of terror financing; effective multilateral and multi-stakeholder approach in identification and mitigation of threats of emerging terror-financing mechanisms.

Misuse of non-profit and nongovernment organisations as front structures for financing terror activities

It aims to make progress in the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two Conferences in Paris and Melbourne.

Discussions on technical, legal, regulatory, and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing. It attempts to set the pace for other high-level official and political deliberations, focused on countering terrorist financing.

India will point out how additional challenges rise in terms of the inclusion and regulation of the private sector as well as the extension of technical assistance to smaller financial institutions.

India will also emphasize the cooperation among states carried out at the international, national, and regional levels which need coordinated responses from intergovernmental and national law enforcement agencies.

Need for "more coordination" among all stakeholders.

The conference will further India's efforts to build understanding and cooperation among nations in the fight against terror financing.

The hosting of this conference shows the importance being given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero-tolerance policy against this menace and having discussions on this issue in the international community.