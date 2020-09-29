PM Modi to inaugurate 6 Namami Gange projects in Uttarakhand on September 29

PM Modi is all set to inaugurate six mega projects under the Namami Gange Mission in Uttarakhand via video conference on Tuesday. The Jal Jeevan Mission's logo will also be unveiled by the PM at 11 am via videoconferencing. Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the first museum on Ganga river located in Haridwar. A book co-published by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and Wildlife Institute of India, titled 'Rowing down the Ganges' will be launched at the event.

PM Modi to inaugurate 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand

The six mega projects that will be inaugurated by Narendra Modi, under the Namami Gange Mission, include construction and degradation of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) capacity. The existing 27 million litres per day (MLD) STP at Haridwar's Jagjeetpur will be upgraded to 68 MLD. An 18 MLD STP will be constructed at Sarai in Haridwar and a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat in Rishikesh will be inaugurated.

"The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity model of PPP. In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat shall be inaugurated," read the press release from PM Modi's office.

Taking into consideration the wastewater load contribution of Uttarakhand's Haridwar-Rishikesh zone into the Ganga River, the inauguration of these projects will play a crucial role in keeping the river clean, stated Narendra Modi's office in a press release. A 7.5 MLD STP has been constructed in Chandreshwar Nagar of Muni ki Reti town of Uttarakhand and is one of a kind. It is a 4 stories STP constructed in 30% of the usual area requirement of STPs of this capacity.

"In Muni ki Reti town, the 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first 4 storied Sewage Treatment Plant in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity. The STP was constructed in less than 900 SQM area which is about 30 per cent of the usual area requirement for STPs of such capacity," read the release from PMO.

PM Modi will also inaugurate two STPs with 1 MLD capacities and another one of 0.01 MLD capacity at Badrinath along with a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani. All the 30 projects aimed at reducing pollution from 17 Ganges towns near river Ganga in Uttarakhand have been completed adds the press release.

The first museum on Ganga river 'Ganga Avalokan' located at Chandi Ghat of Haridwar will be inaugurated by Narendra Modi. The museum is devoted to showcasing the biodiversity, culture and rejuvenation activities done in the Ganga river. He will also unveil the logo of the Jal Jeevan Mission and ‘Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis under Jal Jeevan Mission’. As per the PMO release, guidelines for GPs and Pani Samiti for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission - Har Ghar Jal will also be released by PM Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)