PM Modi To Inaugurate 7th Edition Of Raisina Dialogue Today; Several World Leaders To Join

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 7th edition of "Raisina Dialogue 2022", India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, today April 25. The Raisina Dialogue 2022 will be held in an "in-person" format over three days, starting from April 25.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced in its press release that the PM Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on 25 April. It further added that the President of the European Commission (EU), Ursula von der Leyen, will be joining the inaugural session as Chief Guest. PM Modi will be inaugurating the conference which was held in a virtual format, last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also announced that over 210 speakers from more than 90 countries will be taking part in the Raisina Dialogue 2022. "The 2022 Edition will have over 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from more than 90 countries and multilateral organisations. A large audience is also likely to join the Dialogue across various social media platforms," it said.

The theme of the 7th edition of the Raisina Dialogue is "Terra Nova: Impassioned, Impatient, and Imperilled”, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. "Over the course of three days, the Dialogue, will have panel discussions and conversations across multiple formats on six thematic pillars - (i) Rethinking Democracy: Trade, Tech and Ideology; (ii) End of Multilateralism: A Networked Global Order?; (iii) Water Caucuses: Turbulent Tides in the Indo-Pacific; (iv) Communities Inc.: First Responders to Health, Development, and Planet; (v) Achieving Green Transitions: Common Imperative, Diverging Realities; and (vi) Samson vs Goliath: The Persistent and Relentless Tech Wars," a statement from the press release of Ministry of External Affairs read.

The conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics will be attended by several foreign leaders including foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia, according to the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. The conference will also see the presence of "Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden, Stephen Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada, Mohamed Nasheed, Former President of Maldives and Anthony Abbott, Former Prime Minister of Australia," according to the press release from the ministry. Also, the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid will deliver a pre-recorded address.

Raisina Dialogue 2022

Since 2016, the Raisina Dialogue has been India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics. The Ministry of External Affairs is hosting it in conjunction with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). This year's conference will mark its 7th edition and it will be held in an "in-person" format over three days, April 25-27. It is pertinent to mention that last year, this conference was held in a virtual format due to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama and his Argentinian counterpart, Santiago Cafiero separately in New Delhi. He discussed bilateral trade and cooperation in various other fields. The Foreign Ministers arrived in the National Capital to attend the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue which is scheduled to be held on April 25-26.

Notably, the side events of the Raisina Dialogue 2022 will be held in Berlin and Washington, said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.