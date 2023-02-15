PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav' In Delhi, Tribal Culture Of India To Be Displayed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav', the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. The event will be organised from February 16 to 27. This comes in an effort to showcase the tribal culture of India on the national platform.

The Prime Minister-led central government has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of the tribal population while also according due respect to their contribution to the growth and development of the country.

According to an official PMO release, the 'Aadi Mahotsav' celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, which is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav, stated an official release. A special emphasis in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals as the year 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc.