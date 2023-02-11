PM Modi To Inaugurate Aero India 2023 On Feb 13, Defence Minister To Host The Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Asia’s largest air show, Aero India, on Monday, February 13 in Bengaluru.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the aerospace and defence industries’ CEO Round Table.

On February 14, the defence minister will serve as the host of the defence minister's conclave.

Singh will also be the chief guest at the "Bandhan ceremony" on February 15. The bandhan ceremony is a tie-up with firms by way of signing memoranda of understanding, agreements, major announcements, and product launches by private and public sectors.

The Countdown is on!

For the biggest-ever #AeroIndiaShow with participation of 𝟖𝟎𝟔 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬,more than 80 countries and 70 CEOs of global & Indian OEMs.

Get ready to witness the Air Show Yelahanka station,#Bengaluru Karnataka🗓️13th-17th Feb 2023 pic.twitter.com/l8HxChmYmZ — Aero India (@AeroIndiashow) February 9, 2023

Aero India 2023

The five-day Aero India 2023 will start on February 13 with the theme "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," providing platforms to enthusiasts for mid-air performances.

The Air Force Station at Yelahanka will host 807 exhibitors, including 109 from abroad, according to Aero India's official website. Numerous fighter jets and helicopters will perform during the aerospace and defence expo, according to defence officials.

The Fixed Wing Platform theme will be the focus of the India Pavilion at the Aero India event, which is set to highlight India's advancement in the field.

The centrepiece of the India Pavilion will be the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, a single-engine, lightweight, highly manoeuvrable, multi-role supersonic fighter.

During the show, there will be discussions and workshops in addition to aerobatic displays.

Additionally, a number of aircraft businesses and component makers will exhibit their goods.

According to officials, the platform with the theme "Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries" is anticipated to lay the groundwork for a strong interaction between the government and industry partners to advance the "Make in India" programme.

With the overarching theme of "Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defense," it would address issues related to strengthening cooperation for capacity building through investments, research and development, joint ventures, co-development, co-production, and the provision of defence equipment. It would also address training, space, artificial intelligence, and maritime security (SPEED).