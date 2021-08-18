PM Modi To Inaugurate And Lay Foundation Stone Of Multiple Projects In Somnath On Aug 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat, on August 20 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The projects to be inaugurated are the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple virtually at the event. These projects have been estimated at a value of Rs. 83 crore.

PM Modi, the Chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust (SST), will be joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Tourism Minister, G.Kishan Reddy, and CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani. The deputy CM of Gujarat will also be present at the event. The Shree Somnath Trust, which manages the affairs of this renowned temple, stated, "PM Modi will inaugurate three projects and perform a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the Parvati Temple coming up near the main temple for Rs 30 crore".

The Ram Mandir auditorium of the temple has been designated for the ceremony. Along with the Gujarat CM, other notable dignitaries of the Gujarat cabinet are supposed to program. The total renovation cost of the old Somnath temple has amounted to Rs. 3.5 crore, SST notified.

What are the three main projects that are being inaugurated?

SST trustee cum secretary PK Laheri informed that PM Modi will be inaugurating three projects and will also perform a groundbreaking ceremony for the Parvati Temple coming up near the main temple area for Rs. 30 crores.

The Somenath Promenade

One km long “Samudra Darshan” walkway will be built at a cost of 49 crore rupees on the seashore behind the temple. The Somnath Promenade has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme.

The Somnath Exhibition Centre

Developed in the premises of ‘Tourist Facilitation Centre’, displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath. The estimated cost for the same was Rs. 75 lakh rupees.

Ahilyabai Holkar Temple

The old Somnath temple is situated opposite the main temple. The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of ₹ 3.5 crores. This temple is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai of Indore when she found that the old temple was in ruins. The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity.

