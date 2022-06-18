Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore, including PM Jan Awas Yojana.

PM Modi, who started his visit on June 17, met his mother Heeraben Modi on June 18 and sought the blessings on her 100th birthday. After meeting his mother, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple at Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat. Addressing the event at the famous Kalika Mata temple, PM Modi said, "In Ayodhya, you saw that the grand Ram temple is taking shape, be it Vishwanath Dham in Kashi or my Kedar Baba's Dham. Today, India's spiritual and cultural glory is being restored. Today, New India is living its ancient identity along with its modern aspirations, taking pride in them. Whatever strength I have, whatever virtues I have in my life, I should continue to dedicate it for the welfare of the mothers and sisters of the country." Gujarat Chief Miniser Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event, accompanying PM Modi.

Notably, following the event at Pavagadh hills, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Virasat Van.

May Kalika Mata's blessings be upon all of us. Addressing a programme at Pavagadh Hill. https://t.co/poLpvqwmy2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 12:30 PM, PM Modi will participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore.

Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan

Several beneficiaries of various schemes of the government will participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara, where PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore. According to the PMO's press release, these railway projects include 357 Km long New Palanpur – Madar Section of Dedicated Freight Corridor; Gauge Conversion of 166 Km long Ahmedabad–Botad Section; electrification of 81 Km long Palanpur - Mitha Section and others.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati Stations, along with the foundation stone of other initiatives in the railway sector.

These projects in Railways will not only lower the logistics cost, and boost industry and agriculture, but also improve connectivity in the region and enhance passenger amenities.

PM Modi to dedicate 1.38 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana

During the programme, PM Modi, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, will dedicate a total of 1.38 lakh houses, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crores in rural areas. In addition, "Khat Muhurat" of around 3,000 houses worth over Rs 310 crore will also be done.

In a direction to further the ease of living in the region, PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, that are worth over Rs 680 crore.

"Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka of Gujarat. Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the University will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 425 crore and will cater to higher education needs of over 2500 students," a statement from PMO's press release read.

The Prime Minister will also launch "Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana" with a focus on improving maternal and child health in Gujarat. Under the scheme which has an outlay of Rs 800 crore, pregnant and lactating mothers will be given 2 kg of chickpeas, 1 kg of tur dal and 1 kg of edible oil free of cost from Anganwadi centres every month.

According to the PMO, PM Modi will also disburse around Rs 120 crore towards the "Poshan Sudha Yojana", which is now being extended to all tribal beneficiaries in the state, after the success of the experiment of providing pregnant and lactating mothers from tribal districts with iron and calcium tablets and education on nutrition.