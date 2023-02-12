PM Modi To Inaugurate Dausa Stretch Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan’s Dausa district to inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday, February 12. According to Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation road development projects worth more than Rs. 18,100 crores.

Cost of Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section

Notably, the 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at the cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. Providing a significant boost to the economic development of the entire region, the operationalization of the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement said, "Prime Minister’s emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in New India, is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world-class Expressways across the country. One such important project is Delhi Mumbai Expressway, whose first completed section, Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot, will be dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister."

Connectivity

With a length of 1,386 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and it will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 percent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km and travel time will be reduced by 50 percent from 24 hours to 12 hours. It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Expressway will also serve:

93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes

13 ports

8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs)

Spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at the cost of more than Rs 5940 crore. This includes a 67 km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about Rs 3775 crore and a two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot – Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore.