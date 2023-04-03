PM Modi To Inaugurate CBI's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations | Know More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, April 3, at around 12 pm. The CBI, India's top investigating agency, was founded on April 1, 1963. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM will confer medals to the recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI in an Investiture Ceremony during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations programme. He will also inaugurate newly constructed office complexes of the Central agency in several cities across India. Apart from these, PM Narendra Modi will also release a postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the celebration.

"Prime Minister will also inaugurate newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He will release a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI. He will also launch the Twitter handle of CBI," the PMO said in a statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is India's premier investigative agency. It was established on April 1, 1963, based on a resolution passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Initially, the CBI was formed with limited jurisdiction and was focused mainly on combating corruption and economic offences. Over the years, it has grown to become one of the most prominent and multifaceted investigative agencies in India, with powers to investigate a wide range of crimes in addition to corruption and economic offences. The agency operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and it is headed by a Director who reports directly to the Prime Minister. The agency has been instrumental in solving many high-profile cases and continues to play a crucial role in maintaining public trust and confidence in law enforcement in India.