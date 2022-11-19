PM Modi To Inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ In UP's Varanasi Today

After inaugurating the airport in Arunachal Pradesh, earlier in the day, PM Modi will head towards UP where he is scheduled to inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Kashi Hindu University in Varanasi today.

"Looking forward to attending the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event in Varanasi. It will be such a grand and historic occasion, in which a wonderful confluence of cultural connect of India and beauty of Tamil language will be seen," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

वाराणसी में होने वाले काशी तमिल संगमम् कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने को लेकर बहुत उत्सुक हूं। यह एक ऐसा भव्य और ऐतिहासिक अवसर होगा, जिसमें भारत के सांस्कृतिक जुड़ाव और तमिल भाषा की सुंदरता का अद्भुत संगम देखने को मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/i6JloirlwQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2022

The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

CM Yogi Adityanath's government has swung into action to organise the ‘Kashi-Tamil Samagam’ in the holy city of Varanasi on a grand scale and to give a glimpse of the Dravidian culture as well as the cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Rameswaram & Kashi are very interlinked. People can exchange their culture & knowledge.We're here to learn about that old culture," says a participant



"Amazing experience. Very excited. We thank IIT Madras, IIT BHU & Modi Govt for arranging everything," says another participant pic.twitter.com/kWL2uNEoFg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 19, 2022

"More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be visiting Kashi. They will participate in seminars, site visits etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi," the PMO said.