Last Updated:

PM Modi To Inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ In UP's Varanasi Today

PM Modi will head towards UP where he is scheduled to inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Kashi Hindu University in Varanasi today.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
PM Modi

Image: ANI


After inaugurating the airport in Arunachal Pradesh, earlier in the day, PM Modi will head towards UP where he is scheduled to inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam at Kashi Hindu University in Varanasi today.

"Looking forward to attending the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event in Varanasi. It will be such a grand and historic occasion, in which a wonderful confluence of cultural connect of India and beauty of Tamil language will be seen," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning. 

CM Yogi Adityanath's government has swung into action to organise the ‘Kashi-Tamil Samagam’ in the holy city of Varanasi on a grand scale and to give a glimpse of the Dravidian culture as well as the cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be visiting Kashi. They will participate in seminars, site visits etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi," the PMO said.

READ | PM Modi calls for mechanism to exact a price on terror-supporters; message for Pak, China
READ | 'Gujarat Ma Modi Che’: Ravi Kishan sounds BJP's poll bugle with Gujarati-Bhojpuri rap song
READ | 'Historic moment': PM Modi lauds successful launch of India's 1st private rocket Vikram-S
READ | PM Modi to inaugurate month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi
READ | Modi govt built 7 airports in northeast against 9 between 1947-2014: Officials
First Published:
COMMENT