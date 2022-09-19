PM Modi To Inaugurate First Phase Of Rs 750 Cr Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Project On Oct 11: MP CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on October 11 the first phase of the Rs 750 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

The first phase has been developed at a cost of Rs 316 crore, Chouhan said after inspecting the completed works.

"The infrastructure developed as part of the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar corridor will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11," he said.

जय महाकाल 🙏



Breathtaking view of the first phase of Mahakaleshwar Mandir corridor in Ujjain that will be inaugurated by PM @NarendraModi ji on October 11. pic.twitter.com/6kdP6KTURh — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 19, 2022

Smart City Project Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Pathak said the Rs 316 crore first phase includes a mid-way zone, a park, a multi-storied parking lot for cars and buses, solar lighting, a facility centre for pilgrims, a mega entry gate, Narsingh Ghat road, water pipeline, sewer line, among other works.

"A lighting and sound system has also been developed along with the installation of 108 pillars showcasing Shiv Tandav shlokas as well as 52 murals depicting various stories. Several other statues have also been constructed," Pathak said.

Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country and is heavily crowded by devotees throughout the year.