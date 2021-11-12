PM Modi To Inaugurate India's 1st World-class Railway Station At MP's Habibganj On Nov 15

In a significant boost to the face of transportation facilities in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country's first world-class model railway station at Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on November 15. Enabled with facilities equivalent to an international airport, the station has been constructed at the cost of a whopping 450 crore.

The railway station has been developed under a public-private partnership model (PPP) by the Railways Station Development Authority and a private company - Bansal Group.

Reconstructed on the lines of Germany's Heidelberg railway, the facility will have all modern amenities like lounges, ATMs, moving walkways, lifts, and escalators to reach the platform, for the relief of passengers. Allowing a footfall of 700 to 1,100 passengers, a seating arrangement has been made in the open course. Display boards have been installed showing information about the movement of trains in different languages throughout the station.

Solar-enabled Habibganj Station to support all modern amenities

The station developed as a 'green building' enabled with Solar led-LED lighting will also boast food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitories, and a plush VIP lounge. A total of 160 CCTV cameras have been installed at the station to ensure round-the-clock safety of travellers and surveillance of the facility.

"As a pilot project of the Indian Railways, it (Habibganj Railway Station) has been redeveloped as a model station. The project has two parts - one is the station part and the other is the commercial part. Twenty-four-hour monitoring of the station shall be done from the command and control centre," Project Director of Habibganj Redevelopment Project, Abu Asif said.

He affirmed that the project has been designed to improve passenger amenities and offer an enhanced experience.

"There is an open concourse to go to different platforms. Also, there are food zone, kid zone, entertainment zone, and retail zone in the station," Asif added.

The total budget outlay of 450 crores has been divided into two segments - Rs 100 crore for the redevelopment of the station and Rs 350 crore for commercial development in and around the station.

Security beefed up ahead of Prime Minister's visit

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has pitched a tight security cover at the Habibganj railway station ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per reports, security has been tightened and certain changes have been made for the entry and exit of travellers at the station between November 11 and 15 due to the scheduled visit of PM Modi.

Adequate security personnel including Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been already deployed in strategic points.

