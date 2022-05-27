PM Modi To Inaugurate India's Biggest Drone Festival 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate India's biggest Drone festival- Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, today (May 27) at 10:00 AM at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi announced the Bharat Drone Mahotsav and urged all the key stakeholders to come together with an aim to increase the presence of the country in the drone sector. Speaking about the event, PM Modi said, "This forum brings together key stakeholders including StartUps with the aim of increasing India’s presence in the sector. I’d urge all those interested in tech and innovation to watch the programme."

At 10 AM tomorrow, 27th May I will take part in the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. This forum brings together key stakeholders including StartUps with the aim of increasing India’s presence in the sector. I’d urge all those interested in tech and innovation to watch the programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2022

PM will interact with Kisan drone pilots

Prime Minister's Office in a press release on Thursday announced PM Modi's interaction with Kisan drone pilots during the Bharat Drone Mahotsav event. "Prime Minister will also interact with Kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre," a statement from a press release of PMO read. It further added that over 1600 delegates will take part in the event including government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces and private companies. "Over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc. will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition," the statement further read.

The Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others, according to PMO.

'India to become global drone hub by 2030': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Earlier on May 10, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the inaugural event of an experience studio on drones at NITI Aayog. He stated that India will soon see a higher number of industries embracing drone innovation to make the country a global drone hub by the year 2030. It will lead to a revolution that will touch the life of every citizen, realising the PM's goal of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, added Scindia.

"It is the resolve of PM Modi to make India the International Drone Hub leader by 2030. We have to lead the world in this field. Our Ministry is working along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. It is imperative for us to boost the usage of drones in different industrial- and defence-related sectors to leverage the benefits of this technology, as highlighted by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are actively working towards making drone services easily accessible," Scindia said, reported ANI.

The Aviation Minister further said that by easing drone regulations and through drone literacy via programmes such as Drone Shakti and Kisan Drones, the government will allow the continuity of this accelerated drone adoption. The drone industry is set on exponential growth with the efforts and active participation of drone industry stakeholders and the Government of India.