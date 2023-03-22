PM Modi To Inaugurate ITU Area Office, Launch 'Call Before U Dig' App Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 22, will inaugurate the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area office and Innovation Centre in India. He will also launch the ‘Call Before U Dig’ (CBuD) application.

What is the Call Before u Dig app?

The "Call before u dig" (CBuD) application was created as a tool to prevent damage to underlying assets, such as optical fibre cables, which results from haphazard digging and excavation leading to loss of about Rs 3000 crore every year to the country.

CBuD, which demonstrates the use of a "whole-of-government approach" in the country's governance, will benefit all stakeholders by making it easier to conduct business.

Due to less disruption in vital services including roads, telecom, water, gas, and power, it will prevent potential business losses and minimise pain for the citizens.

The attendees

Notably, the Secretary General and other senior ITU officials, Heads of the United Nations and other international organisations in India, ambassadors, industry leaders, start-up and MSME, leaders in academia, students, and other stakeholders will all participate in the programme, according to a report by news agency ANI.

What is ITU?

The ITU is a specialised United Nations agency headquartered in Geneva dedicated to information and communication technologies (ICTs). India has signed a host country agreement in March 2022 with ITU for the establishment of an area office. Nations like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran will be served by India.

PM schedule to unveil Bharat 6G vision document

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil the Bharat 6G vision document on Wednesday, March 22. The prime minister will launch the 6G R&D test bed and inaugurate the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Innovation Centre at the Vigyan Bhawan.