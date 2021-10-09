PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport In Uttar Pradesh On October 20

Marking this as his second visit recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reach Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20. The International Airport is expected to strengthen international cultural ties with tourism and development. The Prime Minister had made the announcement regarding the international airport in June 2020, and at that time, he added that the airport would improve connectivity 'significantly' and increase tourism opportunities. PM Modi had also assured that it would bring better opportunities for the local population as well.

According to the senior Government official, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a medical college in the Kushinagar district of UP.

While announcing the decision last year, the Union Cabinet had stated that the Buddhist Circuit is a key pilgrimage destination for 530 million practising Buddhists across the globe and the declaration of Kushinagar Airport as an 'International Airport' will offer improved connectivity, a wider choice of services at competitive costs to the air-travellers resulting in boosting of domestic/international tourism and economic development of the region.

Kushinagar is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site, where Gautama Buddha accomplished Mahaparinirvana. It is considered a very sacred Buddhist pilgrimage centre where Buddhists pilgrim from all over the world come for a pilgrimage. Kushinagar is dotted with several other Buddhist sites in the nearby surroundings like Sravasti (238 km), Kapilvastu (190 km) and Lumbini (195 km) that makes it an attraction for both followers and visitors alike. Kushinagar already serves as the presenting site for Buddhist circuit pilgrimage spanning across India and Nepal.

PM's earlier UP visit

During his September visit, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. He had hailed UP CM Yogi Adityanath while describing his governance as 'double-engine government' for swift development. PM had further revealed that more than half a dozen companies related to defence production in Aligarh were going to create thousands of new jobs with an investment worth hundreds of crores. In his concluding remarks, he said that the state was turning into a very attractive place for every small and big investor of the country and the world.

