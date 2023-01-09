PM Modi To Inaugurate National Youth Festival In Hubballi On Jan 12: Karnataka CM Bommai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Hubballi in Karnataka on January 12, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

The Prime Minister is also likely to visit Karnataka on January 19 to dedicate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) modernisation project, he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Hubballi directly to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on January 12, which will be organised at the Hubballi Railways Ground," Bommai said.

He added that youth from 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the seven-day event, which the Prime Minister will address.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister might come to the state again on January 19.

"Most probably, he will come to Narayanpur on January 19 to dedicate the NLBC to the nation. The complete modernisation of the NLBC has been undertaken using state and Central grants," Bommai said.

According to him, the NLBC has the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)-based automation system at a mega scale.

If Modi's January 19 programme is confirmed, there are plans to hold an event with the Banjara community, he added.

"These (events on January 19) are all subject to confirmation," Bommai said.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)