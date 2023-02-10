Prime Minister Modi Set To Inaugurate 9th Vande Bharat In Maharashtra

On February 10, at Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two Vande Bharat trains. PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Maharashtra and inaugurate the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy's new campus in Marol, Mumbai. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be the 9th Vande Bharat train in the country.

Tomorrow, 10th February is a special day for Maharashtra, especially for improving connectivity. The Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off. The Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass will also be dedicated to the nation.

Traffic Guidelines following PM’s Visit

Following the PM’s visit, traffic will be regulated on the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, and roads leading to these main arteries in the southern portion of the city from 2.45 to 4.15 pm.

The traffic on Aljamea-Tas-Saifiyah road in Marol, in the western neighbourhood of Andheri, will be regulated between 4.30 and 6.30 p.m.

According to an official, Marol Church Road, Airport Road, the intersection of the Metro Station and Airport Road, and Elevated Airport Road from Vile Parle would all have "restricted and regulated" traffic.