PM Modi To Inaugurate Newly Constructed Parliament House On This Date; Pictures INSIDE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 will inaugurate the New Parliament building, said a statement released by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, May 18.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament House to the nation on 28th May. The new democracy temple that is going to be dedicated to the country is a symbol of the spirit of ‘self-reliant’ India,” tweeted Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The New Parliament building

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 18 and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

The new Parliament building can reportedly comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. In the event of a joint sitting of both Houses, the Lok Sabha chamber can hold a total of 1,280 members.

On December 10, 2020, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the new parliament building. The new facility was completed in record time and with high quality, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The New Parliament building constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a large constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic legacy, a lounge for MPs, a library, various meeting rooms, dining places and enough parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. It will also have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs, and visitors.

The New Parliament Building will be modern, state-of-the-art, and energy efficient, with very non-obtrusive security facilities. The Lok Sabha will be three times the current size, while the Rajya Sabha will be significantly larger. The new building's interiors will feature a rich blend of Indian culture as well as the diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles, and architecture. The architectural concept features a spectacular Central Constitutional Gallery that will be open to the public.

The New Parliament Building will use resource-efficient green technologies, encourage environmentally friendly practices, provide job opportunities, and help to revitalise the economy. It will have high-quality acoustics and audio-visual facilities, as well as better and more comfortable seating configurations and emergency evacuation systems that are both effective and inclusive. The structure will meet the highest structural safety standards, including Seismic Zone 5 requirements, and will be constructed for simplicity of maintenance and operation.