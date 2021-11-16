On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the inauguration will take place at 1:30 p.m. PM Modi will also watch an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in the event of an emergency, according to the PMO.

The Purvanchal Expressway begins in village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow, on the Lucknow-Sultanpur route (NH-731) and finishes in hamlet Hydaria, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, on National Highway number 31. The expressway is six lanes wide and will be expanded to eight lanes in the future. The Purvanchal Expressway, which is expected to cost over Rs 22,500 crore, is expected to help the economic development of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.

A C-130 Hercules plane carrying Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to land at the airfield for the ceremony. The Purvanchal Expressway, which stretches over 340 kilometres, will cut the time it takes to drive from Lucknow to Ghazipur from 6 hours to 3.5 hours. In the event of an emergency, the highway airstrip will allow IAF fighter planes to land and take off. At the emergency airstrip, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft will perform several takeoffs and landings as part of the inaugural ceremony. PM Modi will also speak at a public assembly in a nearby location. The inauguration comes just months before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress. https://t.co/7Vkh5P7hDe pic.twitter.com/W2nw38S9PQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

The much-awaited #Purvanchal_Expressway will open new doors for development in the eastern part of #UttarPradesh and will play an imp role as a #Corridor to connect Bihar to Delhi...



Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on 16th November... pic.twitter.com/ZTablb6ed0 — UPEIDA (@upeidaofficial) November 15, 2021

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Ekalavya Model Residential School yesterday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ekalavya Model Residential School building in Andhra Pradesh's Majjivalasa village on Monday. The project is estimated to cost Rs 5.976 crore. Rohanki Gopala Krishna, project officer for the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), was the virtual meet's special guest. He addressed the crowd, saying that, as a result of the central and state governments' commitment to education, the foundation stone for three schools worth Rs.5.976 crores was placed. Ekalavya school will have 480 seats available, he added.

He said "besides undertaking the formation of a new society with higher education, the problems could be solved easily. The new buildings were to be completed within the 14-month deadline imposed by the central government."

Speaking further, Krishna said, "Skill Development Cell and Tourism Cell would be set up in ITDA to provide employment to unemployed tribal youth." "We are organizing a job fair once in 15 days," he added.

Gurukulam Secretary Dr K. Srikanth Prabhakar said that "setting up large scale Ekalavya schools in Visakhapatnam, agency will become a boon for the tribals."

