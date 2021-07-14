Last Updated:

PM Modi To Inaugurate Rudraksha Convention Centre In Varanasi On July 15; Read Details

During his visit to Varanasi on July 15, Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new landmark, Rudraksha Convention Centre as a symbol of the India-Japan friendship

Written By
Vidyashree S

Credit: ANI/@PBNS_INDIA/TWITTER


In the upcoming visit to Varanasi on July 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new landmark, Rudraksha International Cooperation Convention Centre. PM will be visiting his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi on Thursday, after a long gap of 8-9 months, and monitor the ground situation. 

Rudraksha Convention Centre

The convention center with 108 Rudrakshas installed is a symbol of Indo-Japan friendship that will provide a glimpse of the ancient city of Kashi. It is a two-story building with a roof shaped like Shiva Linga. At night, the entire building will glow with LED lights. It has a seating capacity for 1,200 people to enjoy music, art, and drama. 

The JICA-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VCC) named ‘Rudraksha', will be a well-equipped convention center, comprising of the main hall that can be partitioned into smaller spaces when required. It is also categorized to be an environment-friendly building, fit for Level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). The place will be ideal to hold any type of international convention as it provides adequate security and safety systems, with a regular entrance, a service entrance, and a separate VIP entrance. 

The overall motive of this project is to dedicate an ideal platform for social and cultural interactions between people and strengthen the city's competitiveness by developing the tourism sector.

PM Modi's Varanasi visit

During the Varanasi visit, Prime Minister will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple first and then move to the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. PM will dedicate projects worth 1,500 crores during his five hours visit to Kashi. 

Then the Rudraksha Convention Centre in Sigra built in partnership with Japan will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister where he will interact with 550 intellectuals in presence of the Japanese delegation and broadcast the message of India-Japan friendship. All the arrangements are done in accordance with the COVID-19 prevention protocol. 

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate 79 projects worth more than 750 crores including the 100-bed Model Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). And via Sea Pad, he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth 40 crores.

(Image credit: ANI/@PBNS_INDIA/TWITTER)

