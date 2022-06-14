PM Modi To Inaugurate Sant Tukaram Temple In Dehu; Know Its Significance Here

On his visit to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Shila Temple in Dehu town of Pune. The temple houses a "Shila" which holds historical as well as spiritual significance to the followers of Sant Tukaram Maharaj. The "Shila" refers to a rock that is currently on the premises of Dehu Sansthan temple, a place for centuries has been the starting point of an annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur called Wari.

Shila Temple and its significance

PM Modi announced that he will inaugurate the Sant Tukaram temple in Dehu on Tuesday and said that he feels blessed to get the opportunity like this. Taking on his Twitter, PM Modi said, "I feel blessed to be getting the opportunity to inaugurate the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu. We are all inspired by the divine teachings of Sant Tukaram Ji, particularly the emphasis on serving society and empowering the downtrodden."

The Shila which holds spiritual significance is a piece of rock on which the 17th-century Bhakti saint, Saint Tukaram Maharaj sat for 13 continuous days when he challenged about the authenticity of the Abhyangas he had written. According to a legend, The saint submerged his entire work in the Indrayani river, and it magically emerged 13 days later, establishing its validity. Notably, this Shila is very sacred and is a place of devotion for the Warkari sect. Earlier, this Shila was placed at Dehu Sansthan temple from where the annual pilgrimage of Pandharpur used to begin, but now the Shila will be placed in the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple.

It is pertinent to mention that the rock used to be covered by a silver cover with an image of Sant Tukaram, and devotees would pay obeisance to it. However, in 2008, the silver mask was stolen and found on the banks of the Indrayani River after a few days. The Sansthan decided to replace the silver covering with an image of Sant Tukaram Maharaj on the Shila, with a new temple housing both. Notably, PM Modi will inaugurate this new temple on Tuesday in Dehu on his visit to Maharashtra.

Sant Tukaram and Wari

Sant Tukaram Maharaj was a Maharashtra-based Bhakti saint and Marathi poet who lived in the 17th century. Tukaram is primarily known for his Abhyangas (devotional poetry) and kirtans (community-oriented worship with spiritual singing). His work is central to the Warkari sect spread across Maharashtra and is also credited for starting the Wari pilgrimage. His message of casteless society and his rejection of rituals sparked a social revolution.

Lakhs of devotees gather in the temple towns of Dehu and Alandi for the Wari to accompany the Padukas of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dyaneshwar respectively, as they begin their journey to Pandharpur. Before leaving, participants must complete their sowing. On the day of Ekadashi, the pilgrims arrive in Pandharpur, where the Chief Minister performs the Mahapuja. It is pertinent to mention that after a two-year hiatus, the pilgrimage is being resumed.