PM Modi To Inaugurate Science And Technology Ministers’ Conclave In Ahmedabad On Sept 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate state science and technology ministers’ conclave in Ahmedabad on September 10, the Science and Technology ministry said on Wednesday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the conclave aims at strengthening the national science, technology & innovation (STI) ecosystem through greater synergy between the Centre and the states.

The minister said the Centre will assist states in formulating their STI policies and will work jointly with them to address their specific STI needs, challenges and gap areas and to evolve solutions.

Science and technology ministers of all 28 states, administrators of eight UTs and CEOs of over 100 startups and industries are expected to take part in the two-day Science Conclave, Singh said in an official statement.

Singh said that the two-day Science and Technology Conclave will have a new dimension as several action-oriented decisions will be taken and all states and UTs will be asked to have individual STI policy on the lines of national STI policy.

The Union science and technology minister said that in the true spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre will assist states in formulating their state STI policies.

Singh said that there is a need for states to be proactive in aligning their policies towards the larger goal of strengthening Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanism to strengthen STI ecosystem in the states by promoting R&D, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said states must be able to explore solutions to their local problems through S&T interventions and promised all help by the Centre in exploring such solutions by connecting them to knowledge institutions and experts.

The minister pointed out that some of the states and UTs have weak S&T base and institutional strength, and therefore they must connect their institutions with central government R&D and academic institutions.

