PM Modi To Inaugurate 'shell-shaped' Integrated Building Of Port Blair Airport On July 18

Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair on July 18. Inspired from nature, the architectural design of the new terminal resembles a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands. It will also include the presence of multiple sustainability features to ensure minimal negative impact on the islands’ environment.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building via video conferencing.

The new addition will enhance connectivity and is built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore. This will play a key role in boosting connectivity. With a total built up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually. An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of Rs 80 Crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of 10 aircrafts at a time.

The building boats a number of sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, low heat gain glazing. Rainwater storage system in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100 per cent of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building.

The spacious new integrated terminal building will boost the air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region. It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give fillip to the economy of the region.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called the development a new era of infrastructure in the history of Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Gateway of #AndamanandNicobar, to enter a new era of infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity!



The New Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair is all set to be inaugurated by PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, tomorrow at 10:30 am.



Built… pic.twitter.com/ARCiIfh1vc — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 17, 2023

Built at a cost of Rs 708 crore, the facility will be capable of serving 1,200 passengers during peak hours, will further boost tourism, and create new economic and employment opportunities for local communities,” tweeted Scindia.

This development comes after Scindia on the inauguration of the 4th runway at the Delhi Airport had said that the aviation sector has been transformed from a key corner stone to a major contributor to Indian economy. He had observed that under the Gati Shakti mission of the Prime Minister, the Indian aviation sector is all set to soar adding that India soon will be transformed into an international hub.