PM Modi To Inaugurate Shivamogga Airport Among Other Projects In Poll-bound Karnataka

Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport today.

The dream project of the state’s former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the airport is spread across 662.38 acres of land. Apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall.

Looking forward to being among the people of Belagavi tomorrow! https://t.co/8w9vQRR6NG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023

Airport constructed under the Centre’s UDAAN scheme

Built with the objective of making air travel affordable to all, the greenfield domestic airport at Sogane in Shivamogga has been constructed under the Centre's UDAAN scheme.

Notably PM Modi’s special flight will be the first to land at the Shivamogga airport today, informed B Y Raghavendra, MP from Shivamogga, also the son of Yediyurappa. Sharing a video clip of the test flight landing at the Airport the Shivamogga MP said, "The first trial flight lands at Shivamogga. Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport on Feb 27 by landing on this newly constructed Airport. Come, let us all be a part of this historic moment."

The dream of an airport at Shivamogga is coming true!



The Shivamogga Airport will establish itself as not merely an airport, but as the gateway of Malnad region's journey to transformation. 1/3#ShivamoggaAirport #Shivamogga@narendramodi @narendramodi_in @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9Yy9jHXAW4 — B Y Raghavendra (@BYRBJP) February 23, 2023

The Prime Minister will take a walk through and inspect the greenfield Airport after which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple projects in Shivamogga, according to the statement issued on Saturday.

The Airport built at a cost of Rs 450 Crore will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport has the capacity to handle 300 passengers per hour. It will be the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka with the largest runway in the state. Shivamogga is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka, after Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Both Bengaluru and Mangaluru are international airports.

PM Modi to launch series of projects

Apart from launching the Shivamogga Airport, PM Modi will also launch foundation stones for two railway projects in Shivamogga -- Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot; Two road development projects: A new bypass for Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur-Ranibennur, widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura in Thirthahally Taluk on the national highway (NH) 169.

He will also inaugurate and lay foundation of multi-village schemes, 44 Smart City projects worth more than Rs 895 crore in Shivamogga city.

In Belgavi, PM Modi will release the 13th instalment amount of about Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries.

