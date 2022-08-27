PM Modi To Inaugurate Smritivan On Aug 28; Here's How The Museum Came Up On Bhujio Hill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the Smritivan memorial - a museum built as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the devastating 2001 earthquake - in Gujarat's Kutch on Sunday, August 28. Notably, Smritivan is built on the Bhujio Dungar hill, which was previously an Indian Army ammunition depot.

A look at how Smritivan came up on the Bhujio Dungar

The Indian Army had taken control of Bhujio Dungar. The Army would generally use it as an ammunition dump site. The fort of Bhujia hill and the temple of Bhujang Mahadev both sustained significant damage in the earthquake of 2001. After the earthquake, the Army relocated the earthquake-affected site to an army cantonment, but it kept control over Bhujia Hill.

The Kutch district government asked the Army to hand over the site to them. But there was a lot of resistance from the Army.

However, after the continuous intervention of the state government headed by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, in the year 2009, the Indian Army finally handed over its possession to the district administration. During his days as the CM of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to make a museum on top of the hill dedicated to the people of Kutch and their resilience during the earthquake that had killed over 12,000 people.

The Gujarat state's present administration, headed by CM Bhupendra Patel, has worked nonstop to assure the Smritivan project's timely completion, which includes a state-of-the-art museum, an exhibition hall, a sunset Point, Miyawaki Forest and water conservation structures.

Features of Smritivan

The project is based in Bhuj, Kutch and spreads over a 470-acre area. The eight blocks that make up the museum include Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive, and Renew among other names. Based on its name, each block offers visitors a distinct attraction.

In the Smritivan museum, with a view to give the guests a top-notch experience, around 50 audio-visual models, holograms, interactive projection and virtual reality have been used. Additionally, visitors can also take in the fossil exhibition.

Visitors will also be able to witness the events of the 2001 earthquake, thanks to the state-of-the-art Simulator theatre with a shaking floor, all-around projection assisted by automated lighting, and surround sound experience.

Tribute through a digital flame

Visitors will be able to honour those who lost their lives in the tragedy by lighting a digital flame through touch panels that will travel through digital LED walls up to the ceiling and form one unified light that will be projected as a beam of light outside the museum and be visible throughout Bhuj as a tribute.