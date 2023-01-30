PM Modi to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on February 4 the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which would help cut down the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to around two hours, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

"Going to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi Ji on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to around two hours," Gadkari, the road transport and highways minister, said in a tweet.

The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is around 270 km.

The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

At nearly 1,390 kilometres, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.