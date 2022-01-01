PM Modi To Inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 In Presence Of World Leaders & Investors

In the presence of world leaders from 26 countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 in Gandhinagar on January 10. The massive event will take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of business magnets and international investors apart from world leaders. The event is scheduled from January 10 to 12th and it is expected to set a new standard with 26 partner countries, 15 Foreign Ministers, and 4 Foreign Governors.

The theme of the 10th VGGS is, 'From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Tenth Vibrant Gujarat will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10, 2022...Chief Minister (Bhupendra Patel) has decided to organise this Vibrant event under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The theme of the 10th VGGS is, 'From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'" Additional Chief Secretary, Industry and Mines, Rajiv Gupta, told reporters.

In a first Heads of States & Governments to participate

For the first time, Heads of the States, Heads of the Governments of five nations would be participating in the mega event. This includes Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Gupta also added that events during the upcoming VGGS will be organised around Central schemes like the 'Gati Shakti' Plan, 'Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat', and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, etc. He also said despite less time for the preparations, the upcoming summit will be as big, or rather bigger, than the vibrant summits held in the past.

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 - Day-wise schedule:

January 11: Events will be organised on the Centre's "Gati Shakti Plan' on how this scheme will benefit Gujarat in the areas of infrastructure and investment, Gupta said, adding that Central departments will participate in this event. A conference and roadshow focusing on the MSMEs will also be organised during the trade fair, in which thousands of MSMEs are expected to participate, the ACS said.

January 12: Events on the topic of 'Make In India', with a focus on Production Linked Investment (PLI) schemes, will be held to discuss at least 13 schemes in different sectors which were announced by the Central government, Gupta added.

Several other events including pre-Vibrant events, a few like those on start-ups and unicorn of Gujarat government's i-Create will be a one-of-its-kind event that was never held anywhere else in India, and six roadshows across the country are also scheduled.

