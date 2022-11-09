In a bid to improve the Aviation sector of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 11. Notably, the terminal was built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

According to the sources, the inauguration of Terminal 2 will increase the passenger handling capacity of the airport. Apart from this, the counters for check-in and immigration will also be doubled, making the airport be able to handle around five to six crore passengers annually from Rs 2.5 crore currently.

Terminal 2: A tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. It will provide passengers with an experience of "walking in a garden" as they will travel through 10,000+ sq metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. Interestingly, these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

It is important to note that the Kempegowda International Airport already has established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

Crosses 250 million passenger mark

Earlier in June, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru set a record and achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 250 million passenger mark. Registering a record movement in air traffic movements (ATMs), the Bengaluru airport achieved two million air ATMs since its opening in 2008 and became the fastest airport under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in south India to achieve such a huge milestone.

Image: ANI, PTI