PM Modi To Interact With CMs Of States Most Impacted By COVID-19 At 10 Am On April 23

In a big development, PM Modi will review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 9 am on Friday which will be followed by an interaction with CMs of the most impacted States an hour later. This comes in the wake of the huge surge in the number of cases which in turn has led to complaints of shortage of beds, oxygen, and key drugs such as Remdesivir. Moreover, the PM shall also hold a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers at 12.30 pm on April 23.

The PM cancelled his 4 rallies in Malda, Murshidabad, Sewri, and South Kolkata scheduled for Friday citing his engagement in review meetings pertaining to the novel coronavirus. However, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced later that PM Modi will virtually address public meetings at the aforesaid locations at 5 pm on the same day. At present, there are 22,91,428 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,34,54,880 patients have been discharged and 1,84,657 fatalities have been reported

Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

PM takes stock of oxygen supply

Earlier in the day, the PM chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the O2 supply across India and boost its availability. This meeting was attended by senior officials including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary and Health Secretary. On this occasion, the PM stressed the need to work on increasing the production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities. Directing the officials to ensure oxygen supply to various states in an unhindered manner, he stated that the responsibility should be fixed on the local administration in cases of obstruction.

Revealing that 20 states are being supplied 6822 MT of oxygen per day as against their demand of 6785 MT, the officials briefed PM Modi that the availability of liquid medical oxygen has increased by 3300 MT per day in the last few days. Thereafter, the PM also highlighted that oxygen should be transported to states much faster. During the discussion, some representatives from the medical community spoke about the judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some states has decreased oxygen demand without affecting the condition of patients.