PM Modi To Interact With Defence, Local And Civil Personnel Involved In Deoghar Rescue Ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with all those who contributed to rescuing people who were stranded midair on cable cars in Deoghar's Trikut hills after the ropeway - one of the highest in the country - malfunctioned. The accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar last Sunday left three people dead, and several others injured.

Personnel from the Indian Air Force (AIF), the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF and district administration successfully saved over 40 lives in rescue operations that concluded on Tuesday afternoon, after over 48 hours of efforts. PM Modi had kept constant tabs on the rescue efforts as they were underway.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's office informed that PM Modi will interact with personnel of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil society who were involved with the rescue operations at 8 pm today (April 13).

Deoghar tragedy: MHA asks states to set up SOPs & contingency plans for ropeway activities

In light of the Deoghar ropeway tragedy, earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory, citing the need for SOPs and contingency operations for ropeway activities in order to avoid any such accident in the future.

In a letter issued by home secretary Ajay Bhalla to the chief secretaries of all the states, they were directed to enrol suitable private firms to hold an audit of the prevailing safety situation for conducting such activities.

"The State government must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation to carry out a safety audit of each ropeway project. The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit," the Ministry noted in a statement.