PM Modi To Interact With DMs Of 100 High COVID Caseload Districts On May 18 & 20: Sources

In a pursuit to pull down the rising COVID graph, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18 and 20 will interact with District Magistrates along with the Chief Ministers of various states. PM Modi will meet DMs of 46 districts from 9 states on May 18 and on May 20 he will meet 54 DMs of 10 states meaning the 'Head of the Executive' will talk to more than 100 DMs to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

This will be the first such interaction that the Prime Minister will have with top district-level administrative officers on the COVID-19 situation. So far, PM Modi has held a number of meetings with Chief Ministers from across the country and also, in some cases, from high caseload states on the pandemic situation since its first outbreak in 2020.

According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, just ten states account for over 72 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours and these include Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. Also, just ten states account for 74.30 percent of the new deaths.

India's Current COVID Situation:

Amid the mounting COVID-19 crisis in India, the country has still seen some key positive developments in the last 24 hours thereby raising hopes. Even as the second wave of Coronavirus continues, the improving situation includes the number of recoveries in India and the increasing number of vaccines administered across the country. Additionally, the positive developments also include a decline in the number of active cases.

India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

