PM Modi To Interact With Healthcare Officials, COVID Vaccine Beneficiaries On September 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with front line workers i.e healthcare officials and beneficiaries of novel COVID vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh via video link. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also be present at the event.

Himachal Pradesh has successfully vaccinated all eligible adults with the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19. "The efforts by the state included geographical prioritization to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others," PMO said.

The statement added that the state gave special attention was given to the elderly, women, specially-abled, daily wagers, industrial workers etc and "undertook special campaigns like “Suraksha ki Yukti – Corona Se Mukti” to attain this milestone."

Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to administer 1st vaccine dose to 100% adults

On August 30, Himachal Pradesh became the first state to administer at least one dose of COVID vaccine to all eligible citizens. The state's health minister Rajiv Saizal said that all eligible adults will be completedly inoculated by November-end.

"The state has completed 100% first dose vaccinations in the 18 plus age group and it aims to complete 100 per cent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021," he had said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for COVID-19 management and also in the field of vaccination. The state has been doing well right from the beginning," he added.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh reported 96 fresh cases of COVID and two fatalities. Currently, there are 1,633 active cases in the state. The total COVID tally stands at 2,14,504, while the death toll stands at 3,595.

India's Vaccination Drive

In August, India's COVID vaccination tally was higher than all the G7 nations (Canada, the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Japan and France) combined. A graphic, shared by the Centre's MyGovIndia handle, informed that the counted administered more than 180 million vaccine doses last month. So far, India has administered 68,46,69,521 vaccine doses.

"Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority," the government tweeted.