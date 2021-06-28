'PM Modi To Interact With Ladakh Politicians' Reveals Rajnath Singh Days After J&K Meet

In an important development on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to political leaders of Ladakh very soon. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 63 infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation. Stressing that the PM wants the political process to recommence in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh, he contended that incidents of terrorism have reduced after the region was made a Union Territory.

"PM Modi wants that the political process should start in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The PM has already spoken to the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. He will soon talk to the people of Ladakh too," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K and Ladakh were carved out as separate Union Territories. According to Singh, Ladakh was given UT status owing to reasons such as terrorism and lack of socio-economic development. He added that the Union government had taken multiple measures to augment investment and infrastructure in the region.

PM Modi's meeting with J&K leaders

14 politicians namely - NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tara Chand, J&K Apni party supremo Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC leaders Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh attended a meeting with PM Modi on June 24. These leaders shared their views on giving a further fillip to the democratic process in J&K. The PM appreciated the cordial atmosphere of talks and talked about strengthening democracy at the grassroots.

At the same time, he promised that the Union Territory will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over. Expressing satisfaction at the progress of development projects in J&K, he urged all the leaders to work together to realise the aspirations of the youth. Speaking on this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that several major road projects, two new AIIMS and 7 new Medical Colleges are being set up in J&K. Moreover, he stressed that the delimitation and peaceful Assembly polls will be "important milestones" in restoring statehood as promised in the Parliament.