PM Modi To Interact With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees On Jan 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a special interaction with the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) at 12:00 pm today via video conferencing.

A total of 32 children were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year. The government grants the PMRBP award to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service, and bravery.

The PMRBP awardees hail from 32 districts of 21 states and Union Territories. While 7 awards have been accorded in the field of Art & Culture, 9 awards were given for innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements. Besides, 7 children have won the puraskar in sports category, 3 were felicitated for bravery and one child was honoured for her efforts in providing Social Service.

While commending the young achievers, President Ram Nath Kovind in a message said, “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to a new zenith of success and prosperity."

