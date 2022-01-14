PM Modi To Interact With Startups On Jan 15; More Than 150 Innovators To Participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with startups and interact with them on January 15 at 10.30 am. As per reports, the interaction is organised with an aim to understand how various startups play a role in contributing to national needs by driving innovation in the country.

Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, Environment are some of the sectors of startups, who will participate in the meeting.

According to Prime Minister's Office, over 150 startups, divided into six working groups based on themes, will be present in the meeting. The themes include: Growing from Roots, Nudging the DNA, From Local to Global, Technology of Future, Building Champions in Manufacturing, and Sustainable Development.

Each group will be given an opportunity to present before PM Modi on the provided theme during the interaction.

Startup India Innovation Week

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is hosting a week-long event, 'Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem' from January 10 to January 16 as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being held to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. The ''Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem' event is being held to mark the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative.

PM Modi has always been confident in the potential of startups in contributing significantly to the development of the nation which was reflected in the year 2016 when Startup India was launched. The government has worked towards offering a suitable environment for startups to grow and develop.

PM Modi meets India's top CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday, December 20, interacted with CEOs of companies from various sectors of industry, in a meeting at Lok Kalyan Marg. CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, electronics sectors marked their presence at the meeting. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this was the second interaction that the Indian Prime Minister held with industry representatives in line with the next Union Budget.

(Image: ANI)