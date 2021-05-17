PM Modi To Interact With State & District Officials On COVID-19 Management On May 18

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the current Coronavirus situation on Tuesday at 11 am. As per the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Officer (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will participate in the meeting.

"Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against COVID-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas," the statement said

COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with field officials tomorrow

As per PMO, the Prime Minister in his interaction with the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing India's ongoing battle against the pandemic, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. "A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing an effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," the PMO said.

Many effective measures have been taken - from ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, to preparing the healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave, to ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country, it added.

Current COVID situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 2,49,65,463 positive cases, out of which, 2,11,74,076 have successfully recovered and 2,74,390 have died. As per the latest reports from moHFW, in the last 24 hours, 2,81,386 new cases 3,78,741 recoveries and 4,106 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 35,16,997.

