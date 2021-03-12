PM Modi To Launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' And Flag Off March From Ahmedabad Today

To mark the 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"The Padyatra to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 lasting for 25 days," announced Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel.

State and Union Territory governments are also organizing programs all over the country on Friday. In addition to these programs, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED (Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India) have planned various activities to mark the occasion.

PM Modi Briefs MPs

On Wednesday, PM Modi briefed BJP MPs on the government's plans to celebrate 75 years of the nation's Independence during the party's Parliamentary meet. During the meeting, the Prime Minister told the MPs that the celebrations, inspired by the Dandi march, will begin from March 12, the day when Mahatma Gandhi launched a non-violent protest against the British monopoly on the production of salt. During his address, the Prime Minister said that the Union Ministry of Culture has identified 75 places where the celebration will be held. He also asked the MPs to be present in their respective states to be able to participate in these celebrations. PM Modi urged the MPs to aid in the country's ongoing inoculation drive against COVID-19. He said, "With the speed which we are going in vaccination, there will be a time when there would be India on one side and other nations together on another." The Prime Minister also asked parliamentarians to be present in both the Houses and maintain discipline while participating in the proceedings. He said this while giving relaxation to the party leaders who have been allocated duties in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

