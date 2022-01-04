PM Modi To Launch Key Initiatives In Tripura Today Amid Enhanced BSF Presence At Border

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tripura, security arrangements have been tightened especially at Ind--Bangladesh border areas. According to Republic Media Network's ground report, additional Border Security Forces (BSF) have been deployed in Agartala to ensure complete safety. Moreover, mock trials were being conducted every day to thwart plots of any conspiracy.

Tripura security official briefs regarding safety arrangements:

"As the Prime Minister is coming to Tripura, we have increased the capacity of forces at the borders. I personally visited sensitive areas up to 5 Kms and checked every security arrangement. Everything is safe and secure and we can give the guarantee that no trans-border activity will take place from this area," added senior Tripura police official.

PM Modi's schedule in Tripura:

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating 'new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura; In line with PM’s endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country'. PM Modi will also launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport

"New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network integrated system. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the Prime Minister’s endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country," added PMO statement.

Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools