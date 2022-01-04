Last Updated:

PM Modi To Launch Key Initiatives In Tripura Today Amid Enhanced BSF Presence At Border

As PM Modi is set to visit Tripura today, security at border areas of Indo-Bangladesh regions has been tightened with additional deployment of BSF troops.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Republicworld/PTI


Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tripura, security arrangements have been tightened especially at Ind--Bangladesh border areas. According to Republic Media Network's ground report, additional Border Security Forces (BSF) have been deployed in Agartala to ensure complete safety. Moreover, mock trials were being conducted every day to thwart plots of any conspiracy. 

Tripura security official briefs regarding safety arrangements:

"As the Prime Minister is coming to Tripura, we have increased the capacity of forces at the borders. I personally visited sensitive areas up to 5 Kms and checked every security arrangement. Everything is safe and secure and we can give the guarantee that no trans-border activity will take place from this area," added senior Tripura police official. 

PM Modi's schedule in Tripura:

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating 'new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura; In line with PM’s endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country'. PM Modi will also launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport

"New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network integrated system. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the Prime Minister’s endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country," added PMO statement. 

Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools

"The mission is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 Lakh students from Nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in next three years," mentioned PMO. 

READ | PM Modi to lay foundation stone for several projects in Manipur, Tripura; schedule here
READ | IN PICS: Projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Manipur, Tripura on Dec 4
READ | Abhishek Banerjee confident of TMC expanding base in Tripura ahead of next assembly polls
READ | Abhishek Banerjee's program cancelled by Tripura Govt, TMC asks 'what are you scared of?'
READ | Focus on Bengal, instead of Goa, Tripura: BJP to TMC
Tags: PM Modi, BSF, Narendra Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND