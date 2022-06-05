PM Modi To Launch 'LiFE' Movement On World Environment Day; Will Deliver Keynote Address

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement' on Sunday, June 5. The program will be held in a virtual manner on Sunday evening at 6:00 PM where PM Modi will be participating through video conferencing and will further deliver a keynote address.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the launch will initiate the "LiFE Global Call for Papers" for inviting ideas and suggestions from various sources including academics, universities, research institutions, etc., which will further help in influencing and persuing individuals, communities, and organisations across the world to adopt and an environment-conscious lifestyle.

Tomorrow, 5th June is marked as #WorldEnvironmentDay. At 6 PM, the LiFE global movement will be launched. This movement seeks to encourage practices that further sustainable living and environmentally friendly development. https://t.co/0Uqipvn9Xl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2022

Notably, the idea of the LiFE Movement was introduced by PM Modi during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-26) in Glasgow last year during which he said that the idea promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on mindful and deliberate utilisation instead of mindless and destructive consumption.

In the meantime, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many other delegations will also take part in the programme including Co-Chairman Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, Climate Economist Lord Nicholas Stern, author of Nudge Theory Prof. Cass Sunstein, CEO and President World Resources Institute Aniruddha Dasgupta, UNEP Global Head Ms. Inger Andersen, UNDP Global Head Achim Steiner, World Bank President David Malpass among others.

PM Modi introduces "Pro-Planet Movement"

In a recent, during the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement that underlined India's climate change commitment. Pointing out the challenges that the human lifestyle has caused to the environment, he asserted that it has become imperative to rapidly move from "today's take-make-use-dispose' economy to a circular economy".



Image: PTI