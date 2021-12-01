PM Modi To Launch Key Development Projects Worth Over Rs 18,000 Cr During Dehradun Visit

On December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. A major focus of the visit, according to the PMO, will be on measures to improve the road infrastructure, which will make travel easier and safer while also increasing tourism in the region. This is in line with Modi's goal of improving connection in previously underserved areas, according to the official press release.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun, which will cost roughly Rs 8,300 crore to build.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor greenfield alignment project, which will connect Halgoa, Saharanpur, and Bhadrabad, Haridwar, will cost over 2,000 crores. It will provide continuous connection while also reducing travel time between Delhi and Haridwar. The Haridwar Ring Road Project, which would run from Manoharpur to Kangri and cost over 1600 crore, will relieve traffic congestion in Haridwar city, especially during peak tourist season, and will also increase communication with the Kumaon zone, the release added.

The Dehradun-Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) road project, estimated to cost about 1,700 crores, will shorten travel times and improve the connection between the two cities. It will also help to better interstate tourism. Also, the Nazimabad-Kotdwar road widening project will cut travel time and improve connectivity to Lansdowne, it stressed.

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun

In addition, a bridge spanning the Ganga will be constructed near Laksham Jhula. The globally famous Lakshman Jhula was built in 1929 but has since been closed owing to a reduction in weight carrying capacity. As per the release, the bridge would include a glass deck for pedestrians and will also allow lightweight cars to pass over.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation for Dehradun's Child-Friendly City Project, which aims to make the city more child-friendly by making the roadways safer for them to travel on. A foundation stone will also be placed for projects worth over 700 crores in Dehradun pertaining to the improvement of water supplies, roads, and drainage systems.

The foundation stone for infrastructure development works at Shri Badrinath Dham and Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham will be laid, in lines with PM Modi's vision to establish smart spiritual cities and modernise tourism-related infrastructure. The release further stated that a new medical college will be constructed in Haridwar at a cost of over 500 crores. He will also dedicate seven initiatives, including those aimed at making travel safer by addressing the region's persistent landslide problem.

Landslide reduction at Lambagad (on the way to Badrinath Dham) and chronic landslide treatment at Sakanidhar, Srinagar, and Devprayag on NH-58 are among these projects. In the chronic landslide zone, the Lambagad landslide mitigation project includes the construction of reinforced earth walls and rockfall barriers. The project's geographic location adds to its strategic importance. The Chardham road connectivity project's road-widening projects from Devprayag to Srikot and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on NH-58 are also being launched, according to the PMO.

PM Modi will also launch the state-of-the-art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory (Centre for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. The 120 MW Vyasi Hydroelectric Project, which was built over the Yamuna at a cost of over 1700 crore, and a Himalayan Culture Center in Dehradun will also be launched.

Image: PTI