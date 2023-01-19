PM Modi To Launch Multiple Infrastructure Projects In Karnataka, Maharashtra | Read Here

In a big infrastructural push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Karnataka and Maharashtra where he will inaugurate several developmental projects. On Thursday morning, the Prime Minister will first visit Karnataka's Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project at Kodeka in the Yadgiri district.
While in the evening, PM Will reach Mumbai where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives and inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and also undertake a metro ride.
PM Modi in Karnataka
Yadgiri district
- As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the foundation stone of the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission will be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri district. This will be done in a bid to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households.
- A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns in the Yadgiri district.
- Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC-ERM) during the programme. The project, with a canal carrying a capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4,700 crore, said the PMO statement.
Kalaburagi district
- PM Modi will then head to Malkhed village of Kalaburagi district in the afternoon. He will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages. The issuance of title deeds to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, who are largely from the marginalised and vulnerable communities from the SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide formal recognition from the government for their land and will make them eligible for receiving government services like drinking water, electricity, roads etc.
- PM Modi will further lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C during the programme. The six-lane Greenfield road project is also part of Surat- Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2,100 crore.
- Surat-Chennai Expressway will pass through six states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1,600 km to 1,270 km.
PM Modi in Maharashtra
In Mumbai, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores. Providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister.
- PM Modi will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.
- Prime Minister will then launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.
- He will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.
- In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Prime Minister will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people.
- Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz. 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home benefitting lakhs of residents with top class medical facilities
- He will start the road concretisation project for around 400 Km roads of in Mumbai as it will be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore. The road concretisation project is aimed to overcome these challenges as it will ensure fast travel along with enhanced security, while also providing better drainage facilities and utility ducts will ensure regular digging of roads is avoided.
- PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a cost of over Rs. 1,800 crores. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration and conserving and restoring the world-famous iconic structure to its past glory.
- Further, Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana will also be started.