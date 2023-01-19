PM Modi To Launch Multiple Infrastructure Projects In Karnataka, Maharashtra | Read Here

In a big infrastructural push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Karnataka and Maharashtra where he will inaugurate several developmental projects. On Thursday morning, the Prime Minister will first visit Karnataka's Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project at Kodeka in the Yadgiri district.

While in the evening, PM Will reach Mumbai where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives and inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and also undertake a metro ride.

PM Modi in Karnataka

Yadgiri district

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the foundation stone of the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission will be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri district. This will be done in a bid to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households.

A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns in the Yadgiri district.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC-ERM) during the programme. The project, with a canal carrying a capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4,700 crore, said the PMO statement.

Kalaburagi district

PM Modi will then head to Malkhed village of Kalaburagi district in the afternoon. He will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages. The issuance of title deeds to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, who are largely from the marginalised and vulnerable communities from the SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide formal recognition from the government for their land and will make them eligible for receiving government services like drinking water, electricity, roads etc.

PM Modi will further lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C during the programme. The six-lane Greenfield road project is also part of Surat- Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2,100 crore.

Surat-Chennai Expressway will pass through six states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1,600 km to 1,270 km.



PM Modi in Maharashtra

In Mumbai, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores. Providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister.