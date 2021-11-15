PM Modi To Launch Numerous Development Initiatives On Janjatiya Diwas In Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh on November 15, marking the occasion of the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Notably, the Centre is celebrating the day as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas while PM Modi will participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal where he will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community during the day.

As per the official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi is set to launch the Ration Aapke Gram scheme in Madhya Pradesh during the Mahasammelan.

"It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS ration to beneficiaries from Janjatiya community in their own villages every month so that they don't have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration," stated PMO.

During the Mahasammelan, the Prime Minister will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission.

The Mission was formulated to screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and other Hemoglobinopathies and to increase public awareness about these ailments, whose impact is seen to be more profound Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh.

In addition, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

"Prime Minister will also walk through the exhibition of products made by Janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs ad heroes of the freedom struggle from the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh," the PMO stated.

It stated further that PM Modi will also hand over appointment letters to newly inducted 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers."

During the said event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel amongst several Union Ministers will be present along with the Cabinet of the state.

Furthermore, PMO stated that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and launch multiple initiates of Railway of Madhya Pradesh.