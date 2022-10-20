PM Modi To Launch 'Rozgar Mela' Recruitment Drive To Hire 10 Lakh Personnel

In a bid to provide job opportunities to skilled Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the mega recruitment drive, also known as Rozgar Mela, on Saturday.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will launch Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, on October 22 at 11 AM via video conferencing. "During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees," Prime Minister's Office added. Prime Minister will also address these appointees to congratulate them and boost their morale for their job responsibilities in the coming time.

Notably, Rozgar Mela is a significant step towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the new recruits who are selected from across the country will join 38 ministries/departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS, among others," PMO said.

It is worth mentioning that these recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board. With this recruitment drive, the selection process for particular job posts will be simplified and tech-enabled to expedite the recruitment process, Prime Minister's Office stated.

